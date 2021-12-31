Reflections from the Swamp

Dear Readers

Christmas marked exactly one year since I started writing articles and stories for the Millstone. I’m thankful to all of you who have given me your time to read my Column. I especially thank our editor, Brent Eades, who gives me the space to write to you has found all of the pictures that accompany my writings. Thank you all.

Thanks to all of you who have sent submissions for our Favourite Things poetry contest. Your imagery filled the pages with love, hope, and beautiful things. We have some excellent poets in our community, and I thank them all for writing their poems. I apologize for the delay in announcing the winner of the competition. I had to wait for Maria Von Trapp to finish her Christmas activities and sift through the entrees with me. She tactfully informed me that “Herring in Bottles” didn’t make the cut.

The winner of this year’s Favourite Things Contest is Sarah Prospero.

Favourite Things

Baking for Christmas and toasting marshmallows,

Droopy-bummed toddlers exploring the shallows,

Fresh off the line sheets and swinging on swings,

These are a few of my favourite things.

Sweet-smelling babies and hot steaming coffee

Blue jays and robins and butterscotch toffee,

New grass and pine trees and beautiful rings

These are a few of my favourite things.

Dancing in bare feet along with my daughter,

Diving right under the waves in the water,

Anne of Green Gables and what Santa brings

These are a few of my favourite things.

When the clouds roll, when I’m lonely, when I’m feeling mad,

I simply remember my favourite things, and then I don’t feel so bad.

Thick silver bracelets and wishing on night stars,

Singing the Beatles with friends and their guitars

Loving my son’s voice whenever he sings,

These are a few of my favourite things.

Sarah Prospero