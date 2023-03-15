Winter games results for District 7 Ontario Senior Games Association

The OSGA didn’t hold any winter games this year but District 7 sponsored five events in February and March for locals who played Euchre, Bid Euchre, Cribbage, Bridge and Washer Toss. Medals were handed out to all winners.

The Terrace hosted Euchre on February 16 providing a generous lunch for all players. Gold Medal winners were: Barbara Ann Burgess and Jackie Cornell.

The Carleton Place Legion hosted Bid Euchre on February 2 with Gold medal winners David and Patricia Cave. Also held there was Cribbage on February 23 and Bridge on March 7. Cribbage winners were Bob Chenier and Mary Poirier. Bridge winners were: Jack Arsenault and Bill Brazeau.

Washer Toss is a popular game similar to horseshoes but a sliver disc(the washer) is easier to toss for seniors. It was held in the Beckwith Recreational Center on February 9 where the winners were: Henry Joanisse and George Gauthier.

Guy Chaput has been working with the OSGA Executive on changing the boundaries for our district. District 7 now reaches as far east as the Ottawa River in South March, includes all of Beckwith Township and part of Lanark Highlands,Pakenham , as well of all of Mississippi Mills and Carleton Place.

The Summer games for Ontario will be held in Brantford on August 9-11, 2023 . The local NLSGA executive will be planning over a dozen events for competition with the winners traveling to Brantford on a chartered bus.

Watch for postings of the dates from April to June to qualify for this first exciting event after years when COVID shut down these events.