Christmas Food Hampers for Mississippi Mills residents in need

Almonte Lions Club Charitable Foundation, in Partnership with the Almonte Civitan Club, and Carebridge Corporation, proudly announce the launch of the 2023 Christmas Food Hamper Program!

For many years this community has supported efforts to assist neighbours in need at Christmas time. Sadly, the “season of Joy” is anything but joyous to those members of our community who struggle financially. The last few years have been difficult for all of us. Job insecurity, ever-rising costs of living, fears and anxiety caused by the Covid-19 virus, have added more burdens to many of our less fortunate neighbours. With the co-operation of The Carebridge organization, the Lions and the Civitans will distribute generous food hampers to those who have registered for support. Families desiring a Food Hamper, are required to call Stephanie Lee at Carebridge (613-256-4700) to register a request. Each family will receive a generous hamper of grocery items including all of the items for a traditional Christmas dinner, plus many other healthy, and essential staples. These hampers hopefully provide some relief from the financial strain of the season, and allow our neighbours to enjoy the holiday season more fully. As a non- profit charity, we depend entirely on donations to fund this project. (CRA # BN 890305444 RR0001)

We count on the generosity of the community to support this effort of care and compassion to our neighbours and friends. Please consider making a financial contribution toward the 2023 Christmas Hamper Program.

Donations may be:

* Mailed to the Almonte Lions Club Charitable Foundation, PO Box 1226, Almonte, Ont. K0A 1A0.

*On line donations can be made via the Almonte Lions Club facebook page: facebook.com/almontelionsclub (click on the “learn more” box to connect with PayPal Giving Fund- no fees involved.

*E-transfer to Almonte Lions Club Charitable Foundation – almontelcfoundation@gmail.com Note: in order to receive your charitable receipt please include your address in the message line. No security question is required.

If you can assist, we will gratefully receive your donation. As we approach this Christmas season, please remember that you have helped make someone’s life a bit brighter through your gift. On behalf of all of those who we will serve, and the volunteers, who work so tirelessly, please accept our sincere gratitude.

“Cashier Ask Day” Saturday December 9th at Jonsson’s YIG. In support of this project, Jonsson’s, our local grocery store, will conduct a “cashier ask” day soliciting donations to this project as you shop. Lion’s club members will be present to answer any questions you may have.

Thank you.

Lions and Civitans “TOGETHER, IN SERVICE TO OTHERS”