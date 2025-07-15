ConnectWell seeks Health Promoter

Position Title: Health Promoter

Program: Community Health Centre

Location: Lanark

Term: 28 hrs/week, 12 months

Salary Range: $68,058 to $80,068

Start Date: August 2025

ConnectWell Community Health is seeking a Health Promoter to join our Community Health Centre team in Lanark. This is a 1-year contract position, consisting of 28 hrs/week. This position provides a comprehensive benefit package, including HOOPP (Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan).

Position Summary: The Health Promoter uses health promotion and community development strategies to address root causes (social determinants of health) to improve the health and well-being of individuals and groups in a rural context. The Health Promoter works collaboratively with staff, partner organizations and volunteers to build our collective capacity to develop and deliver a wide range of group-based programs which promote physical activity, healthy eating and nutrition, social connection and belonging, and volunteer engagement.

Qualifications:

Degree in Health Promotion, Community Development, Social or Health Sciences, Recreation, or related field (or equivalent education and experience).

Three to five years of relevant experience providing a population health promotion approach, including the determinants of health and health equity, to the analysis of rural health issues, including planning, implementing and evaluating rural community-based health and wellness programs for diverse and vulnerable populations (primarily older adults and seniors).

Instructor level certification with CanFitPro, the Canadian Centre for Activity and Ageing or comparable is an asset

Diploma or Certification in Volunteer Management/Administration is an asset

Volunteer engagement, development and coordination experience

Experience engaging with older adult populations who may be isolated and facing barriers to accessing resources to support their own health and well-being

Excellent ability to prioritize and manage time and handle many moving parts with grace

Excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication skills

Excellent problem solving, consensus-building, and conflict resolution skills

Excellent understanding and application of adult education principles, group dynamics and group facilitation.

Excellent program administration and documentation skills

For a complete job description, please visit our website at https://connectwell.ca/join-us/careers/

Reporting Relationship: The successful candidate will report to the Community Programs and Communications Coordinator.

HOW TO APPLY: Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Application deadline is July 26, 2025. Please send to the attention of Nicole Dubuc-Cotton ndubuc-cotton@connectwell.ca.

ConnectWell is committed to the principles of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA). If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact Nicole Dubuc-Cotton to let us know how we can assist you.

ConnectWell Community Health is also committed to equity, diversity and inclusivity and we encourage applications from members of groups that have been historically disadvantaged and marginalized, including First Nations, Metis and Inuit peoples, Indigenous peoples, racialized persons/persons of colour and those who identify as women, persons with disabilities and LGBTQ+ persons.

Although we appreciate all responses, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Posting Date: July 14, 2025