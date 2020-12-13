Julian, Eric Kenneth

(Volunteer with the Mississippi Mills Fire Department for over 30 years)

Passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness in the Almonte General Hospital on December 12, 2020.

Eric

Of Almonte, Ontario., at the age of 69.

Beloved husband for 45 years to Janie. Predeceased by his parents Eric and Rita. Fondly remembered by his brother Kim (Julie) and his sister Cindy McIntosh (Keith). Proud uncle to Erin McMurtry (Mat), Matthew (Marysa), Daniel McIntosh (Courtney), and Melissa Hemsley (Justin). Sadly missed by his seven great-nieces and nephews. Always remembered by his family and many friends. Donations in memory of Eric may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion Almonte Branch-240 or the Lanark Animal Welfare Society (LAWS). Special thanks to the nurses and PSW’s of the St. Elizabeth Homecare and to Dr. Tiffany and the nurses of the Almonte General Hospital for their compassionate care. Due to Covid restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Name of Mary Parish (Almonte). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery (Almonte).

