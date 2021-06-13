DEUGO, Henry

May 29, 1946 – June 11, 2021

With great sadness we announce that Henry passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, June 11th, 2021. He was 75. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 52 years, Bette (nee Naismith), as well as his children Rob (Christine) and Carolyn (Shane) Lalonde. He will be greatly missed by his pride and joy in life — his grandchildren: Rylan & Gavin Deugo, and Alyssa, Chelsea and Makayla Lalonde. He will also be missed by his brother David, sister-in-law Shirley Deugo, brother-in-law David (Emmy) Naismith, nieces, nephew, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his parents John and Ruth (nee Story) Deugo and his brother George. A skilled plumber by trade, Henry was always there to help friends and neighbours when he was needed. He loved children and animals and was a passionate beef farmer, avid hunter, horse hobbyist, and spent hours growing vegetables in his huge garden. He will be missed. Special thank you to Stacie and Sara Munroe for their exceptional care and support. Henry’s care and arrangement have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private family graveside service will take place at the Auld Kirk Cemetery in Almonte. For those wishing to make a donation in Henry’s memory, please consider the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

Condolences/Memories/Donations

