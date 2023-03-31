Jean Kidziun — obituary

Jean Kidziun (nee Lindley)

Passed away peacefully at Longfields Manor in Nepean on March 26, 2023 at the age of 94. Born December 2, 1928 in Nottingham, England. It was there that she met the love of her life Henry Kidziun and emigrated to Canada in 1949.

Beloved mother of Sandy (Jim Dudley), John (deceased), Teresa Bourque (deceased), and Beverley (Stephen Carmichael). Jean had a distinguished career at the CBC as the Executive Assistant to the VP of Corporate Affairs. She served as District Commissioner of Girl Guides and was an active leader and member of the CWL at the Holy Name of Mary Parish in Almonte. She loved to quilt and belonged to quilting guilds in Almonte and Florida. She made many of these cherished quilts for family members. She actively volunteered in her community and had a special fondness for those with disabilities and was especially devoted to her grandson Shawn. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.

A special thank you goes out to the staff at Longfields Manor for the loving care and kindness they showed our mother during her stay there, and to Conny Udri, her Reflexologist, for her compassion and dedication over the past 10 years.

Memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association would be appreciated.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of Capital Funeral Home & Cemetery, 3700 Prince of Wales Drive, Ottawa (613-692-1211) and will be announced at a later date when confirmed.