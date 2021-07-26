Ken Munro

1926-2021

(U.S. Navy (Ret’d), Retired-Ontario Hydro)

Munro, Gordon Kenneth, age 94 of Fitzroy Harbour, passed away Thursday morning, July 22, 2021, at Fairview Manor, Almonte. He was born in Michigan, the youngest son of the late William John and Marguerita (Coe) Munro. He is predeceased by his 2 brothers, William “Bill” Munro, R.C.A.F., U.S. Navy, (2015) (Winnifred) and Jim Munro, Bomber Command, D.F.C., (November 1943). Ken had a long career (38 years) as an electrician for Ontario Hydro.

He had many interests including sports such as curling, horseshoes, baseball, hockey and football and will be fondly remembered for his great love of hunting and fishing. Ken is survived by his sister-in-law Winnifred Munro of Arnprior. Dear uncle to Dale (Kendra), great-uncle to Shannon and Brandon (Charley) and great-great uncle to Owen and Gracelyn, all of Lindsay, Ontario.

A very special thank-you to the caring friends who have been an integral part of Ken’s life, the staff of Heritage Place and Fairview Manor for their excellent compassionate care and to Dr. Gordon for the excellent care over the years.

Ken’s arrangements have been entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior where visitation will be held Saturday July 31, 2021 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Reception to follow. Interment of cremated remains at St. George’s Anglican Cemetery, Fitzroy Harbour. For those wishing, a donation may be made in Ken’s memory to the Fairview Manor, Almonte. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca