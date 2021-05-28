I’m going to miss the people. They just melt your heart.

On Thursday, May 27th, Linda Coady finished her shift and hung up her keys at Fairview Manor for the last time. Her biggest concern was that she might forget and take them home by mistake. She’s only done that a couple of times – which is pretty good considering she has worked at Almonte General Hospital and Fairview Manor for more than 47 years!

“The tears are streaming down my face already and I know that Thursday is going to be a hard day,” Linda said earlier this week. “It’s going to be sad. I’m just hoping this COVID thing will end soon so I can come back and visit.”

For the first 36.5 years, Linda worked as a Dietary Aide at both the hospital and the long-term care home. Ten years ago, she became a Housekeeper at Fairview Manor. “I guess I needed a change,” she laughs. “They say a change is a good as a rest.”

Linda says she will miss everything about her job. “I’ve enjoyed every moment. The residents are just wonderful. It’s hard not to get attached. They are one to my heart.”

Linda also praises her co-workers, particularly over the past year and a half. “Throughout the pandemic, everyone pulled together as a whole team and kept everyone safe. Some days were hard, but we did it together. I just want to say thank you.”

Environmental Services Supervisor Jeffery Cray says Linda will be missed. “Linda has cared for patients and residents for almost five decades which is an incredible achievement. She has touched many lives at Almonte General Hospital and Fairview Manor and we wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement.”

When asked about her future plans, Linda’s answer is simple: “For once, I don’t have a plan. I’ve worked really hard all my life and now it’s my time.” It definitely is!

Linda’s colleagues organized a physically distanced ‘clap-out’ to say goodbye as she finished her last shift. Best of luck Linda!