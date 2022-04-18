Michael Neelin — obituary

Michael Robert Neelin died late in the afternoon of April 12, 2022. His family saw him off on his final paddle looking out across the lake, and sharing stories of their many canoeing adventures together. Michael will be terribly missed by his wife Lyndal and his daughters Elisabeth (Jonathan), Rebekah, Genevieve (Cameron), and Gwendolyn (Andre), and his granddaughters Nora and Margot Robinson and Iris Goddard. He is also grieved by his parents Jim and Betty Neelin, his brothers David (Kerry) and Peter (Kim), his sister Lisa (EJ), his mother and brothers-in-law, and a wide circle of family and friends.

His family is very grateful for the excellent care Michael received, first from the Ottawa Cancer Center, and, in his final weeks, from Champlain Region Home and Community Health Services. Their support made it possible for Michael to remain at home, surrounded by the people he loved in the beautiful home that he built.

Michael’s friends and family will gather to celebrate his life with a house concert (date and venue yet to be decided). In the meantime, his family are doing their best to acknowledge the many loving messages they have already received. As a tribute to Michael we would ask you to contribute directly to a campership fund at Gracefield Camping and Conference Centre or to the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust.