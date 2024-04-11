‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ at Old Town Hall, April 18-21

by Madison Sonnenburg

Almonte District High School Drama Club’s production of Peter and the Starcatcher, directed by Ms. Jennifer Sheffield, is a heartwarming and funny tale about Molly Aster, a young girl training with her father, Lord Leonard Aster, to become a Starcatcher, a title given only to select people. On the way, she encounters various characters, from pirates and sailors to orphans and mollusks. One of these orphans is a nameless boy, eventually called Peter. Together, along with Peter’s companions Ted and Prentiss, they start the adventure to bring the stardust to Queen Victoria. Interrupted by Black Stache, the pirate who dreams of a hero to fight, along with his right-hand man Smee, they experience a journey across the seas, learning about themselves and each other.

Attending rehearsals after school almost daily has created a bond between the cast and crew that allows them to flourish on stage. Musical numbers, taught by Margie Graff, have provided a new experience for the actors, both new and old. Mycah Olson, a returning actor who plays Ted, says, “[She] feels that this is a great learning experience.” She says, “[She’s] always wanted to do a musical, so singing in this is close, and [she’s] happy to expand her range with a more comedic role this year and help the younger cast members learn.” Jade Lodge, a new actor this year playing Mrs. Bumbrake, Molly’s nanny says, “[She’s] super excited and is so happy and grateful that [she’s] in [the play].” She also says that she loves hanging out with the cast and that singing is getting easier now that she’s closer to everyone. Both actors believe this will be a great production and are happy with how rehearsals are going.

With help from several crew members, including stage manager Sydney Smith who has been a tremendous help this year, everything is moving smoothly as they get closer to the Cappies show. The Cappies is a program that celebrates the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in high school theater, an experience that culminates in an award show. After ADHS received several nominations and a win last year from their performance of Dancing at Lughnasa, everyone involved in the production is hoping for yet another successful year.

Performances of this gripping play will be put on at the Almonte Old Town Hall from April 18th-20th, curtains opening at 7:30 p.m., and on April 21st at 2:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at onstagedirect.com, in the main office at ADHS, at Baker Bob’s, and at the door if not already sold out.