Broughton, Ronald John

We are saddened to announce the passing of Ron Broughton on December 8, 2020 at his home in Almonte, Ontario.

Ron was born on October 2, 1950, in Belleville, Ontario and was raised in Brighton, Ontario. In his career as a federal public servant he moved with his family from Toronto, to Prince Edward Island, and finally settled in Almonte.

He is survived by his wife Carmel (nee Dowling). Beloved father to Christopher (Heather) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Katrina (David) of Toronto, and Matthew (Emily) of Ottawa. Dear brother of Pat (Fred) of Victoria, British Columbia. Beloved ‘Papa’ to his grandchildren Colin, Elliott and Ainsley. Ron is predeceased by his father JWD “Scotty” Broughton and mother Ruth (nee Wheeler) of Brighton.

Following his retirement from the federal government, Ron owned the Almonte Print Shop with his wife and was an active community volunteer. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 12 at 11 am at CR Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel in Almonte and virtually.

