Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

‘Barbara Gamble: Spellbound’ at Sivarulrasa Gallery 

Vernissage/Meet the Artist: Saturday February 26, 2pm-5pm. From...

Sheila MacIntosh — obituary

MacIntosh, Sheila Blanche (Dedicated Volunteer at the Almonte General...

Spinach and Three-Cheese Stuffed Shells

by Susan Hanna This stuffed shell pasta dish...
ObituariesSheila MacIntosh -- obituary

Sheila MacIntosh — obituary

MacIntosh, Sheila Blanche

(Dedicated Volunteer at the Almonte General Hospital / Loving mother & grandmother)

Passed away peacefully with family by her side on February 14, 2022, at the Fairview Manor.

Sheila (nee Williamson)

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 94.

Predeceased by her husband Winston.  Cherished by her children Ian, Neil (Sebastiana), and Fiona. Proud “Nana” and “Vovó” to Oliver, Esperança, Kenneth, Makase, Liam, and Keenan.  A donation in memory of Sheila may be made to the Fairview Manor Auxiliary, Alzheimer Society of Canada, or the Humane Society of Canada.  A special thank-you to the phenomenal staff from the Fairview Manor for their exceptional care.   

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble

Funeral Home and Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 2 pm to 4 pm.  A Celebration of Life will be planned in the summer.

 

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Related

In memoriam — Wayne Giardino

Mark Coady — obituary

Gisela Sharpe — obituary

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

LEARN MORE

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone