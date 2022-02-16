Sheila MacIntosh — obituary

MacIntosh, Sheila Blanche

(Dedicated Volunteer at the Almonte General Hospital / Loving mother & grandmother)

Passed away peacefully with family by her side on February 14, 2022, at the Fairview Manor.

Sheila (nee Williamson)

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 94.

Predeceased by her husband Winston. Cherished by her children Ian, Neil (Sebastiana), and Fiona. Proud “Nana” and “Vovó” to Oliver, Esperança, Kenneth, Makase, Liam, and Keenan. A donation in memory of Sheila may be made to the Fairview Manor Auxiliary, Alzheimer Society of Canada, or the Humane Society of Canada. A special thank-you to the phenomenal staff from the Fairview Manor for their exceptional care.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble

Funeral Home and Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 2 pm to 4 pm. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the summer.

