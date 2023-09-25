‘Spinning Yarns: The Millworker’s Musical’ — November

Tickets on sale and sponsors still welcome for Fern Martin’s ‘Spinning Yarns: The Millworker’s Musical’



Tickets went on sale this week for Spinning Yarns: The Millworker’s Musical, playwright Fern Martin’s theatrical ode to the vibrant and fascinating story of Almonte’s former textile industry.

“When Michael Rikley-Lancaster of the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum and Kris Riendeau of The Humm approached me eighteen months ago and asked if I might be interested in writing a play about this important aspect of Almonte’s history, I couldn’t say no,” said Martin in an interview.

“I was born and raised in the area. I’m a history buff and I love to write plays. It was a perfect fit,” Martin said. “Plus, 2023 is Mississippi Mills’ Bicentennial year. What could be more appropriate than a historical musical?”

Spinning Yarns: The Millworkers’ Musical will be staged at the Almonte Old Town Hall on the evenings of November 17, 24 & 25 and the afternoons of November 18, 19 & 26. All proceeds from the amateur production will be donated to the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for youth under 18; they are available online at TicketsPlease.ca or by calling 613-485-6434.

While ticket sales will help pay for the production, funds are also required ahead of staging to pay for essentials.

“The cast and crew are all volunteers, so that really reduces costs,” says producer Barb Dickson. “But money is still needed to rent the Town Hall for rehearsals and shows, buy wood, paint and other building supplies for the set, purchase make-up, material for costumes, lease special lighting equipment and print posters and programs. It all adds up.”

“We have a great sponsorship package for businesses or even individuals who want to become involved,” Dickson says. “Sponsorship levels start as low as $100 and go all the way up to $1,000. In exchange for their donation, sponsors will be recognised in various ways. Anyone and everyone is invited to participate.”

Four community-minded sponsors (L-D Tool and Die, Levi’s Home Hardware, Equator Coffee and Always Beautifully Creative) have already pledged their support. Email Barb Dickson at laubar@sympatico.ca to find out more about becoming involved in this opportunity.