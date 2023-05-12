SUE ADAMS: EARLY WORKS 1991-1998 at Sivarulrasa Gallery

From May 12 to June 23 Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present Sue Adams: Early Works 1991-1998. This exhibition delves into a pivotal early period in Almonte-based artist Sue Adams’ trajectory as a sculptor.

Working primarily with the human form, Sue Adams’ work explores the beauty and agony of the human experience. Her sculptures and drawings explore themes of passion, pain, frailty and grace. Four works completed during this period – two figurative works in hydrocal and two works that employ plexiglass – are the central works in the installation.

Sue Adams studied at the École des Beaux-Arts in Nice, France in 1973 and completed her BFA at the University of Windsor in 1976. Over the past four decades, her work has been exhibited in many group and solo exhibitions in Canada, including in Ottawa, Toronto, and Montreal, and in the United States and France.

Artist Reception at Sivarulrasa Gallery: Saturday May 27, 2pm-4pm. Artist Sue Adams will be in attendance.

Guided Talk & Studio Tour: Sunday June 11, 2pm-4pm. This special event will be held at the artist’s studio near Almonte. Registration is required – please email us at info@sivarulrasa.com to register.

https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/sue-adams/