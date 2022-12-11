Support an Appleton man’s work to help educate indigenous Peruvian youth

Education in Piñán – A Lot Can Happen in a Year

Last year we told the story of a young man from Appleton who is helping a remote Indigenous community in Ecuador reach their goals of education and future opportunities for their youth.

A lot can happen in a year! The Community Ascent Network – a charitable organization founded by Simon Cretien – completed the construction of a high school in the community of Piñán. In 2022 Piñán had its first-ever high school graduates. Community Ascent now wants to help the community fulfill its dream of college and university education for its youth.

When Cretien spent a year of his university degree studying in Quito, Ecuador, he developed a close relationship with the people of Piñán. Located in a high and remote area in the Ecuadorian Andes, Piñán is a community of about forty families who are descendants of the Kechwa Indigenous people. Villagers live in basic conditions: mud huts with thatched grass roofs, cooking on wood fires, and riding horses through mountain passes to harvest wild berries and herd cattle. A string of power lines through the village stands out as a modern addition.

Piñán’s isolated location and difficult colonial history has had a lasting impact on the people. Livelihoods are scarce and poverty is starkly present. The remoteness and lack of education and opportunities mean that most people are forced to leave their village to find work, sometimes for months at a time or even permanently. When he met with village leader Fausto Rodriguez, Cretien learned of their plight. “We need help for our children, for them to learn, study in high school and university because not one person from our community has ever graduated.” In response, Cretien founded the Community Ascent Network to help the village realize their goals.

Young women are especially benefiting from Community Ascent’s work. Previously, many girls rarely completed elementary school, often staying home to help with household chores. All the girls in the village are now attending school on a regular basis, and half of this year’s high school graduating class are young women. These first Piñán graduates now have new goals that they never thought possible: to attend college or university.

To support this work Community Ascent Network is holding it’s third ‘Crowdfund Campaign’ to help these motivated youth. Contributions will help fund the programs they need so they can start their post-secondary studies and become community leaders. The ultimate goal is self-reliance and sustainability for the community of Piñán.

The Crowdfund Campaign starts on December 12th and ends December 22nd. You can help the youth of Piñán reach their goals by contributing online to the crowdfunding campaign. This year Community Ascent Network was designated as a Canadian Registered Charity and a tax receipt will be issued for all donations over $20. To make a donation go to Community Ascent’s website at https://www.communityascent.com/ and click on the donate button.

You can visit the website for up to date information on Community Ascent’s programs in Piñán. There is also a fascinating video filmed in the beautiful village of Piñán, telling the story of a young man from Appleton helping this remote Andean community reach its dream of education for their children.