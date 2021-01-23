Winter Play Challenge

Lockdowns and COVID restrictions driving you stir-crazy?

We’ve created a playful, fun activity to help all our mental health this winter. This is a not-for-profit, just-for-fun initiative we’ve called the Winter Play Challenge.

Play is key to mental health. It creates positive energy, brings joy and laughter, makes dark days brighter and makes us feel better about the world we live in. We think that’s just what we all need these days!

The Winter Play Challenge is a set of 30 challenges to be completed before the end of winter, March 20, 2021. Up to one challenge can be completed in a day. The challenges are designed to be playful, fun, and to bring smiles to ourselves and others. Sample challenges include ‘Build an Awesome fort” in your living room, “Breakfast for Dinner”, and “Ask an adult or senior to tell you a story about their childhood”.

You can share pictures of your fun on Facebook or Instagram, or join our Winter Play Challenge community Facebook group.

Although we are based locally, the challenges are designed to be accessible to anyone, anywhere, any age group, and are lockdown friendly.

There is no registration fee, if you complete the challenges you receive a certificate.

Want to play along with us? Please visit our website at www.winterplaychallenge.com

Winter play challenge is created and sponsored by the team at Unposed Photography in Carleton Place.