Talking across difference: How can we have conversations that bring us together?

Conflict in communities, families and among friends seems increasingly visible and the resulting separations can be painful. How can we have conversations that bring us together rather than drive us apart? Many of us were raised in families and communities where disagreements were pushed under the rug, or the “answer” imposed by a parent or community leader. Being able to engage in conversations from different points of view without ending up making the situation worse is a skill that is desperately needed in our communities today.

Would you like more skills for engaging in difficult conversations? This winter in Almonte there will be an opportunity to expand your capacity to listen and engage across differences in a six-week program being held at the Almonte Branch of the Mississippi Mills Public Library. In weeks one and two we will explore how personal and social histories impact beliefs and behaviours in relation to conflict and how we can work with these beliefs to gain more flexibility and comfort. In week three we will consider how we can support community resilience during social moments of reckoning such as that in relation to racism and colonialism. In the last three weeks, we will learn specific skills as we practice remaining open to deeper understandings and possibilities toward resolution. The skills weeks are scheduled two weeks apart so that there is more time to practice between sessions.

The facilitator, Deborah Conners (she/her), teaches community engagement and social justice courses in the Department of Anthropology and Sociology at Carleton University, having earned a mid-career PhD in 2016 and an earlier Masters in Conflict Studies. Her courses, based on adult-learning principles practiced over several decades in community development and consulting work, take a “learning together” approach to frame a dynamic learning experience that is (hopefully!) useful to everyone involved.

Prior to doing her PhD, Deborah worked as a consultant for nonprofits and community organizations in the Ottawa / Lanark County area. Her passion to help people develop skills for dealing well with conflictual situations or moving things forward within organizations has been a long time commitment.

The program begins on February 13th, 2024 and concludes on April 2, 2024. The first four sessions are one week apart (February 13, 20, 27, March 5). We have two weeks between each of the remaining sessions (March 19 and April 2). All sessions are from 1:30pm to 4:00pm at the Almonte Branch of the Mississippi Mills Public Library. The cost of the program is $110. For more information or to register, email deborah@artsforhealing.ca. You may also visit our website: www.artsforhealing.ca.

Topics and Dates:

Week 1: Introducing a framework for understanding conflict

February 13

Week 2: Who do we think they are? A trauma-informed approach to conflict

February 20

Week 3: What do the “isms” have to do with it? Exploring gender, race, and ability

February 27

Week 4: Skills for difficult conversations, part 1 – Practicing Collaborative Communication

March 5

Week 5: Skills for difficult conversations, part 2 – Practicing Crucial Conversations

March 19

Week 6: Skills for difficult conversations, part 3 – Further Practice

April 2