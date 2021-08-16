Cannell, Antony Raymond

(A wonderful loving man with a big heart, he will be greatly missed. Proud of his family, a man of endless big ideas, a pilot once upon a time and a Beautiful Poet til the end.)

Passed away suddenly on June 15, 2021 at the Ottawa Civic Hospital.

Tony

Of Clayton, Ontario, at the age of 92.

Beloved spouse to Suzanne. Dear father of Laura Kate and Todd (Sule). Grandfather to Jesse, Sarah, James, Aiden and Roman. Step-father of Ian and Graham as well as step-grandfather to Alexander. Donations in memory of Tony may be made to the Interval House or the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A special thank-you to Stacy Munro, Sarah Munro and Deborah Byers for their compassionate care and support.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. George’s Anglican Cemetery in Clayton on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 11am.

