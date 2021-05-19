CAMERON, Walter “Wally”

Walter Cameron passed away peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the age of 85. Anyone who knew Walter knew he was a proud family man who much loved his children, step-children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Walter was also a passionate musician and could often be found strumming a tune and singing a sweet melody all over the Ottawa Valley. He leaves behind his partner of 20 years, Marlyn Schlievert and daughters Wanda Cameron-Gross and Sherry Allard-Sloman. He was predeceased by his son Garth Cameron. He is also survived by step-children Debbie Timmons-Miller, Dale Timmons, Roger Wieland and Angela Wieland-Ley. Walter was extremely proud of his 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and was much loved by many nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the team of doctors and nurses who cared for Walter. The family requests any gifts of remembrance be sent to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be announced later. We welcome friends and family to share their remembrances and condolences on the tribute wall. In the care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior.

Condolences/Memories/Donations

