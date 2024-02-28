Widespread Power Outage on February 27

Yesterday just after 6 pm, Mississippi Mills suffered a power outage that affected customers in several communities. Mayor Christa Lowry indicated on Facebook that both Hydro One and ORPC customers in Mississippi Mills were affected. The power cut hit all of Almonte, Pakenham and Blakeney. Communities from Arnprior to Westport were blacked out. The incident is under investigation but Hydro one has indicated that the cause was a pole fire. For updates consult Hydro One Outage Map http://www.hydroone.com/power…/stormcentre-outage-map and Ottawa River Power Corporation