Alexander Hazelwood — obituary

Hazelwood, Alexander Herbert

Alexander Herbert Hazelwood of Almonte, Ontario passed away on September 29, at the age of 85. After a valiant fight with cancer, Alex died peacefully surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife Annie (McGee-Hartman).

Alex was born in Mattawa to parents Herbert & Esther Hazelwood on May 6, 1937. His family moved to the farm when he was around the age of 7 and lived alongside his grandparents, Alexander & Delilah Munro. His siblings were Gordon, Donald [Deceased] (Marjorie Richards) Della [Deceased] (Gerald Clark), Clarence (Gwen Byers), Keith [Deceased] (Donna MacLean), Garry [Deceased] (Audrey Smith) and Isabelle (Wallace Eady). Alex married Jean (Gray) in 1957. Jean died of cancer in 1991.

At the age of 54 Alex was fortunate to meet and marry Annie who has stayed by his side over the past 30 years.

He is survived by his children Donna (Kevin Hunter) Linda (Randy Brown), Susan, Diane, Bill (Kim Alexson), Nancy, Michael (Tafline Triska) and Timothy. He is survived by his stepchildren Helen (Tom Gray) and Paul (Cathy Hagon). Annie has the following step children: Judy (Earl Kerr), Sandra (Tony Linardic), Dolores (Bob Trask), Nancy (Len Stroeder), Brenda ( deceased) ( Richard Haines), Louie (Shelley) Hartman. There are 19 grandchildren.

Alex leaves behind 23 Grandchildren, (Jason, Alana, Tara, Rachel, Miranda, Abigail, Shadé, Kaylee, KatieSue, Ashley, Aaron, Shianna, Riley, Dylan, Jonathon, Jordan, Maverick, Lawson, Chace, Matthew, Rebecca, Andrew, Emily) and 13 Great Grandchildren (Kaysa, Dax, Chloe, Judah, Isola, Coco, Patience, Jeremy, Hunter, Zoe, Ford, Mason, Mariana).

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Friday October 7, 2022 from 2-4pm & 6–8pm. The Funeral will be held at 1281 Rae Road in Almonte, (please follow the road signs) at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 8, 2022 with a viewing to start at 11:30am. Interment will follow in Guthrie United Cemetery (Clayton). Catered Luncheon after the graveside service at 1281 Rae Road.

A link for the zoom service will be displayed on Gambles web-page.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com