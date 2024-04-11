The BillboardCommunity Friendship Luncheon, April 16 Community Friendship Luncheon, April 16 April 11, 2024 Community Friendship Luncheon, at 12 noon on Tuesday April 16th, 2024 in the social hall of Almonte United Church. $10 per person. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Acclaimed author Roy MacGregor is coming to St. Andrew’s, April 24 April 9, 2024 ‘Seeking Safety: A Federal Court judge shares tales from her side of the bench’ — April 19 April 6, 2024 National Canadian Film Day 17 April 2024: See a film at the library! April 6, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest ConnectWell Community Health seeks board and community members April 11, 2024 ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ at Old Town Hall, April 18-21 April 11, 2024 Community Friendship Luncheon, April 16 April 11, 2024 Mussels in Spicy Green Broth April 7, 2024 Support local hospitals, win great prizes April 9, 2024 R. Tait McKenzie students discover veteran missing from Almonte Cenotaph April 9, 2024 From the Archives What Is That … Bird in France? Yard of the week times two! Dandelion Crowns and Freckles Home Hospice North Lanark presents knitted items to FVM residents Hub donates $2,500 to the Almonte General Hospital Can you can the car? Vow of Silence in support of child workers Almonte Home Furniture owners help child's wish come true