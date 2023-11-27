Lanark County stands strong: 16 days of activism against gender-based violence

Lanark County Interval House is proud to announce its 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence calendar. The 16 Days of Activism is an annual, international campaign that runs from November 25 to December 10 to raise awareness and take action against violence targeting women and girls. It serves as a critical platform for discussions, education, and collective efforts to eliminate all forms of violence.

Lanark County Interval House, the County’s only dedicates anti-violence agency, will be hosting a series of impactful in-person and virtual events throughout the campaign to engage the community and foster dialogue on this critical issue. All of the events are free of charge.

Key events Include:

Survivor Stories with Author Margaret Carson

Date: November 29, 2023

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Carleton Place Public Library

No registration required

Join us for an unforgettable evening with Margaret Carson, author of “The Castleton Massacre: Survivors’ Stories of the Killins Femicide.”

A former United Church minister massacres his family. What led to this act of femicide, and why were his victims forgotten? Hear firsthand from Margaret Carson, the eldest of the two surviving children, as she shares her journey of resilience and recovery. Discover how, amidst the trauma, these survivors found their way back to health and happiness. Carson’s book was named a Globe and Mail Top 100 Best Books of 2022 and was a finalist in the Brass Knuckles Award for Best Nonfiction Crime Book in 2023.

Virtual Event: Mosaics for Change

Date: December 4, 2023

Time: 1 p.m.

Platform: Zoom

Please register via LCIHCS’ Facebook Page or by using this link: https://forms.office.com/r/f9qHWTqH2T

In this workshop, join ReDefine Art’s lead artist Anna Camilleri as she shares reflections on the Countdown Public Art Project and community arts as a practice for community building and advocacy, screen one of two short videos from the Countdown Digital Story, and facilitate an art activity.

National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women Vigil

Date: December 6th

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: At the Women’s Monument in the Park beside Crystal Palace, Perth

Join us for a candlelight vigil as we remember and honour those taken in the December 6, 1989, École Polytechnique Massacre and all the women in Lanark County who have been taken too soon by violence. This is a call to action to end violence against women everywhere.

Lanark County Interval House invites everyone in the community to participate in these events and contribute to the ongoing conversation about eradicating gender-based violence.

Erin Lee, Executive Director at Lanark County Interval House, commented, “The 16 Days of Activism is a crucial period for us to unite against gender-based violence. Through these events, we hope to amplify voices, educate, and empower individuals to take a stand and contribute to creating a safer, more inclusive society for everyone.”

For more information about Lanark County Interval House and the 16 Days of Activism events, please visit www.lcih.org.