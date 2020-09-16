Don Johnston

Saturday was a spectacular late summer day for the opening ceremony for the Almonte Alameda. After a stirring performance by the Almonte Legion Pipe Band and Highland Dancers, convener Stephen Brathwaite thanked all those who contributed to this amazing community achievement. Lanark County Warden Brian Campbell and Mississippi Mills Mayor Christa Lowry helped to cut the ribbon to officially open the Almonte Alameda. This was also the signal to start Warden Campbell’s ‘Slow Roll’ bicycle trip to Carleton Junction in support of the United Way. The 80 intrepid cyclists had a glorious ride along the Ottawa Valley Recreation Trail.

The Alameda was made possible through donations from residents and businesses whose names will appear on a commemorative plaque on the Trail. Posters listing these names will be on view at Baker Bob’s until September 30th. Donors are being asked to check and make sure that their names are shown correctly. The list of names can also be viewed here. It’s not too late to add your name to the list for donations of $200 or more. Cheques can be dropped off at Baker Bob’s or money transfers can be e-mailed to finance@lanarkcounty.ca.