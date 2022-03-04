Virtual gardening workshops, March 12 and 26

Fee: Donate what you can afford. We are encouraging participation and access to learning. Suggested range is $10-$40. We thank you for your generosity.

Gardening is a wonderful way to build beautiful, sustainable, healthy human based communities. Everyone has an opportunity to learn how to grow their own food.

What to expect: An interactive virtual workshop to help you start your gardening adventure powerfully.

* For those in Growing Zone 4. Bring your list of questions for the Q&A. Each guest will receive a copy of the PowerPoint presentation with space for notes and a recording of the workshop.

Our Facilitator: Alberto Suarez Esteban grew up helping his grandparents in their gardens and farms in NW Spain. His passion for nature led him to a Ph.D. in Ecology. He has raised both plants and animals in many climates, from Spain to the Yukon. In 2019 he founded Nature’s Apprentice Farm in Pakenham where he uses regenerative techniques to grow vegetables, eggs and flowers for our community. Alberto loves learning and inspiring other people. He teaches biology courses at Carleton University and regularly shares his farming experiences in workshops, talks and farm tours.