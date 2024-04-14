Ethel Finnagan — obituary

FINNAGAN, Ethel

With great sadness, yet grateful for a life well lived, we announce that Ethel Marie Finnagan went to be with her Heavenly Father on April 11, 2024 at the age of 92 years. She was surrounded by loved ones to the end. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward in 2010. Dearly loved mother of Diane Weatherdon (Larry), Patricia Hamilton (Tony), Stephen Finnagan (Kimberley), and Bill Finnagan (Kellie). Forever cherished Nan of Scott Weatherdon (Chantal), Suzanne Jordan (Derek Curran), Bill Weatherdon (Carolyn), Lauralee Finnagan (Justin), Sam Finnagan (Tracy), Marty Finnagan (Jamie), Joe Hamilton (Laura), Jon Hamilton (Nicole) and great-grandchildren Ben, Vanessa, Cameron, Braeden, Ava, Lyla, Paige, Avery, Kingston, Piper, Olive, Kimmy, Alex and Ellie. Step-grandmother to Brianna, Stephanie and Olivia. Dear sister of Vera Richardson (late Everett), Margaret Johnston (late Carl), Joyce Thompson (Calvin), Gloria Boyce (Don), Prescott Dines (Annie), Charles Dines (Anne), and predeceased by Bernice Durell (late Aube), Gladys Mahar (late Jack), Mary Hunnewell (late Charles), Sydney Dines (late Vivian), Sherman Dines (Margaret Rose). Daughter of the late Bill and Katie Dines.

Ethel’s love and care of her family always came first. We will miss her gentle strength, thoughtful counsel, and beautiful smile. She was young at heart and connected to all members of our family, regardless of age. Mom loved her nursing career, caring for pediatric and elderly patients with a unique touch. In her ‘spare time’, she was a skilled gardener, reader, knitter, and cook. In every aspect of her life, she lived her faith in the Lord, and her devotion was an example to all her loved ones.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 8th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated in the Pilon Family Chapel on Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock. Reception to follow. In memory of Ethel, kindly consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Lanark County or the Almonte General Hospital Foundation

Special thanks to Dr. McGarry, and the nursing staff at the Almonte Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion. They were truly remarkable.