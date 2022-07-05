FMMPL online auction of local services a success

The Friends of the Library online auction just wrapped up and we are delighted to be able to announce that overshot our goal of $4500 and are able to fully offset the Library’s budget deficit due to their recent elimination of all Late Fees. At the auction we made $4613 and after expenses were paid and a couple of large donations were received, we wound up with $5256. This success was because 75 people, organizations, and businesses donated a wide variety of services, and 137 people registered to bid on them. The Friends are extremely grateful to you all for making the auction such a success, thank you. We would also like to thank Maureen Dagg and Carolyn Klickerman for their substantial donations. These allowed us to pay our auction expenses and still reach our goal. Look for the 3rrd annual auction coming up in 2023!

The auction is not the only activity initiated by the Friends of the Library this year. Check out the Friendshop in the Almonte Branch which runs all year and sells a variety of goods, many of them handmade. Also, look at the Market table outside the Almonte Branch Saturday mornings during the summer months. This table includes both books and Friendshop items.

Once we are into the fall, keep a look out for the annual Book Sale during Library week in October. If you have good books to donate, keep them packed up for now. We will be announcing when and where you can drop them off for the sale by late August or in the early fall. As a teaser, there is another fundraiser sure to bring you joy coming in November – stay tuned. More on that as the planning proceeds.

In addition to these fundraising events, the Friends of the Library have started a Book in Hand program which recently gave the 45 children in the library’s Reading Buddy program a brand new free book to take home at the end of their session. We are also going to be making books available at the Foodbank in the fall.

2022 has been a busy and productive year so far. The Friends is a vibrant group of volunteers who are always looking for others to join them in their efforts. There is a load of talent, experience, creativity, and expertise in the group, making it a great volunteer opportunity. Consider joining us, we would love to welcome you. If you are interested, please email Pam Harris at friends@missmillslibrary.com.